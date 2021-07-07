‘His life has been a suhana safar at the movies’: Designer Manish Malhotra remembers Dilip Kumar

After a prolonged illness, veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7. Confirming the news, Dr Jalil Parkar told indianexpress.com that the actor passed away at 7:30 am on Wednesday. “He passed away due to prolonged illness. He was 98,” the doctor said.

As news of his demise spread, tributes for the legendary actor poured in from all quarters.

Apart from actors, designers are also remembering the thespian and his creative force. As such, Manish Malhotra wrote a long post in memory of the actor.

“RIIP THE LEGEND DILIPSAAB 🙏His life has been a suhana safar at the movies. An institution in acting from Andaz to Devdas to the iconic Mughal-e-Azam to Shakti, he has been phenomenal in each and every film. His talent to his style to his language and to his knowledge and incredible performances all of it has been legendary and memorable. #dilipkumar the iconic actor and a favourite will be remembered, missed and loved forever,” he wrote.

Fashion label Raw Mango also took to Instagram to remember the legend. “श्रधांजलि | दिलीप कुमार (1922-2021),” they captioned the post.

In the morning, the unfortunate news was also confirmed by the actor’s official Twitter account. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

He is survived by his wife and actor, Saira Banu.