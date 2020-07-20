scorecardresearch
Monday, July 20, 2020
Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram is a gift that keeps on giving

We scrolled through Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram to find out some more about her style. Click here to know more

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 8:50:56 pm
sanjana sanghi, sanjana sanghi sushant singh, sanjana sanghi dil bechara, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut as female lead with Dil Bechara, many years after she was seen in a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Rockstar. So we decided to scroll through her Instagram profile to find out some more about her style, and we are happy to report that she loves to wear ethnic outfits.

Here are some instances.

In one of pictures, she was seen looking stunning in a white ensemble. The look was accessorised with silver earrings.

In another picture, she looked gorgeous in a red lehenga. We really liked the prints and the way it was accessorised it with a statement neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram

The lehenga vibe has reached red!! ♥️

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi | Kizie Basu (@sanjanasanghi96) on

We really dig this grey ensemble. The threadwork on the attire worked really well.

In another picture, she looked pretty in this pink lehenga. Her smile makes the look winsome.

