Different ways of using red lentils (masoor dal) in your face mask

Pulses, commonly found in most kitchens, are not just loaded with nutrients; they also have beauty benefits and are good for the skin. Red lentils, popularly known as masoor dal, is good for people who are conscious about their weight and want to consume food with low-fat content. They also come packed with vitamin C, iron, calcium, vitamin B-6, and magnesium. But did you know that it is an amazing natural remedy to keep skin troubles at bay?

Advertising

Be it a stubborn beach tan, signs of ageing, acne, rough skin or pigmentation, red lentil is the one stop solution to all skin problems. Here are some DIY masoor dal face masks and scrubs that will give you salon like glow at home.

Red lentils and rose water

Soak the lentils overnight and grind it into a smooth paste. Mix rose water to the paste and apply in on your face and neck area. The paste will not only give your face a natural glow but will also make it oil-free.

Red lentils and milk pack

Advertising

Make a thick paste using soaked masoor dal and four tablespoons of raw milk. Apply this mix for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off with cold water. It will leave your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

Red lentils and orange

Citrus in orange is excellent for the skin but does wonders when teamed with red lentils. Make a paste of red lentils and orange juice and apply on your face for 20 minutes. Was off with cold water, and you will notice that your dull and damaged skin looks fresh and flawless.

Red lentils and tomato

Recently returned from a beach vacation and unable to get rid of the stubborn tan? A paste of red lentils and tomato is what you need. Apply a mix of soaked lentils and tomato paste for 15 minutes twice a week and see the difference for yourself.

Red lentils and yoghurt

Red lentils suit most skin types. If you have dry skin mix it will raw milk or fresh home cream to keep your skin moisturised, and if you have oily skin then mix it with dahi to get rid of the excess oil.