Diet Sabya calls out Ananya Panday’s stylist for dressing her ‘in Mugler from Hill Road’

Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram account that is (in)famous for calling out plagiarism in fashion, recently called out Ananya Panday. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, who is busy with promotions, had stepped out wearing a pink blazer skirt dress from Nauman Piyarji. However, turns out that it is a blatant copy of a dress by Casey Cadwallader, the Creative Director of Mugler.

Pictures of both designs were shared on the Instagram handle and captioned, “When your stylist dresses you in Mugler from Hill road.” As is generally the case, the actor is now being trolled by people on social media.

In the past, those behind the Instagram handle have called out even celebrated designers for plagiarism. In an interview with Indian Express in the past, they had said, “Diet Sabya has no friends or allies. We have, and will continue, to call out everyone who is guilty.” And when asked why they started an anonymous account, they had said, “Our identity is just not important. We were at Amazon India Fashion Week (in March) and completely flabbergasted by the fact that a menswear brand had just showcased blatant Gucci copies on the ramp. That (and more) helped fuel the first few posts.”

Well, while it is only fair to call out designers for copying, it is a tad unfair to troll actors for donning the outfits since most of the time the clothes are sourced by the stylists.

