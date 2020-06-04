Diet Sabya calls out Madhuri Dixit’s popular song outfit from Raja

Madhuri Dixit posted on the occasion of her movie Raja completing 25 years. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

On the occasion of Madhuri Dixit’s film Raja‘s 25th anniversary, Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account that is popular for calling out the fashion industry, shared a clip from the film’s song ‘Bina payal ke baje ghunghru‘. But there was more to the post.

In the Instagram post, Diet Sabya also shared a picture of a model wearing a similar-looking crop top at a Versace show. “Did you know? The real tea is that @anasingh5 created a rather modest version of Gianni @versace’s iconic 1992 collection — worn by @cturlington — for @madhuridixitnene’s iconic Raja song (released in 1995). Happy #25yearsofraja. (Documenting this for fun so that kids can enjoy some fashion history)”, the caption read.

Take a look below:

As per the post, what Madhuri wore for the song was inspired by the iconic top from Versace’s 1992 collection, which was worn by Christy Turlington, an American model.

Meanwhile, Madhuri also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

“Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja It brings back so many memories! Thank you #IndraKumar for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside @sanjaykapoor2500. My humble gratitude to the cast & team members for making this film a grand success & to all of you for your constant love over all these years”, read her caption.

