scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Diesel promotes safe sex with 200,000 condom box mountain at Milan Fashion Week

In a bid to promote sex positivity, models walked around this condom mountain set designed by Krzysztof J Lukasik, to highlight both safe sex and Diesel's upcoming capsule collection with Durex which is set to release in April

diesel condom mountain milan fashion weekA model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection (Source: AP photo)

The first day of Milan Fashion Week, which will go on till February 27, brought sexiness and intimacy to the forefront with brands pushing boundaries with their Fall-Winter 2023 collections. The attendees arriving for Diesel’s show were taken in by surprise as they were met by a giant mountain made of 200,000 Durex condom boxes as a backdrop of the Italian brand‘s show.

In a bid to promote sex positivity, models walked around this condom mountain set designed by Krzysztof J Lukasik, to highlight both safe sex and Diesel’s upcoming capsule collection with Durex, which is set to release in April. As part of the campaign, the brand also plans to give away 300,000 boxes of condoms in its stores globally.

“We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe,” creative director Glenn Martens said in a statement. According to the brand, it stands for “democracy, choice, and sex positivity as a human right”.

Martens said that the collection is “more condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong, and playful”. “There are the four pillars of Diesel – denim, utility, pop and artisanal – and we push the experimentation with each of them,” he said.

diesel condom mountain milan fashion week A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy (Source: AP)

As per the brand, the collection explored “freedom, pleasure, experimentation, and play” with models sashaying down the runway in torn, distressed, shredded, and seemingly torched garments. In keeping with the theme, while the womenswear collection included ultra low-rise jeans, denim garments with sheer meshed lace panels, and silky looks with chains, the menswear garments had oversized hoodies and grey pinstripe jackets and trousers.

ALSO READ |Ukrainian designers ‘escape reality’ at London Fashion Week

CNN reported that the show was accompanied by a techno soundtrack which was interspersed with the sound of explicit moans.

This is not the first time Martens has pushed boundaries as the creative director of the brand. Last season, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable artwork ever made after Diesel’s SS23 show displayed a massive inflatable structure.

Also Read
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle gets married in a gorgeous red lehenga; ...
hairy underarms, white underarms, waxing, hair remover cream, hair color, Jemima Kirke, instagram, laser removal of armpit hair, women shaving hair, CFDA awards
Shorn or hairy: Female underarms having a mainstream moment
What is 'clowncore', the fashion aesthetic channelled by Harry Styles at ...
kiara advani beauty looks
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: 5 times the bride-to-be impressed...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 15:00 IST
Next Story

Measures announced in Budget to promote jobs, spur economic growth: FinMin

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani’s lehenga for sangeet ceremony took 4000 hours to craft, had 98000 sparkling swarovski crystals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close