Diesel promotes safe sex with 200,000 condom box mountain at Milan Fashion Week

The first day of Milan Fashion Week, which will go on till February 27, brought sexiness and intimacy to the forefront with brands pushing boundaries with their Fall-Winter 2023 collections. The attendees arriving for Diesel’s show were taken in by surprise as they were met by a giant mountain made of 200,000 Durex condom boxes as a backdrop of the Italian brand‘s show.

In a bid to promote sex positivity, models walked around this condom mountain set designed by Krzysztof J Lukasik, to highlight both safe sex and Diesel’s upcoming capsule collection with Durex, which is set to release in April. As part of the campaign, the brand also plans to give away 300,000 boxes of condoms in its stores globally.

“We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe,” creative director Glenn Martens said in a statement. According to the brand, it stands for “democracy, choice, and sex positivity as a human right”.

Martens said that the collection is “more condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong, and playful”. “There are the four pillars of Diesel – denim, utility, pop and artisanal – and we push the experimentation with each of them,” he said.

A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy (Source: AP) A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy (Source: AP)

As per the brand, the collection explored “freedom, pleasure, experimentation, and play” with models sashaying down the runway in torn, distressed, shredded, and seemingly torched garments. In keeping with the theme, while the womenswear collection included ultra low-rise jeans, denim garments with sheer meshed lace panels, and silky looks with chains, the menswear garments had oversized hoodies and grey pinstripe jackets and trousers.

CNN reported that the show was accompanied by a techno soundtrack which was interspersed with the sound of explicit moans.

This is not the first time Martens has pushed boundaries as the creative director of the brand. Last season, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable artwork ever made after Diesel’s SS23 show displayed a massive inflatable structure.

