Diddy’s twin girls make runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana show; Heidi Klum’s daughter joins

American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, known for his love for fashion, was recently seen at the Dolce & Gabbana runway event in Venice. The father also witnessed his 14-year-old twin daughters walk the ramp for the first time at the show.

Diddy’s daughters D’Lila and Jessie made their runway debut to honour their late mother and model Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018. The teens looked lovely as they arrived on a gondola. D’Lila wore a blue and white dress accessorised with a blue flower fascinator. Jessie wore a similar outfit in black with pink accents.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez is a vision in this Dolce & Gabbana dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Combs Twins (@the_combs_twins)

The teens’ half-sister Chance Combs also appeared in a shimmering black dress, cinched at the waist with a red ribbon.

Also Read | Dolce and Gabbana show in Venice was a fashion extravaganza; check out the pics here

“…This is literally a dream come true. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show. Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show,” the girls wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Combs Twins (@the_combs_twins)

Speaking to Vogue, D’Lila said she wanted to walk for Dolce & Gabbana since she was little. “For it to happen was a dream come true. I couldn’t even believe I was there! I have to thank them for having us. Hopefully, we’ll be able to come back another year, or when they have their next show. This was so much fun,” she was quoted as saying.

Talking about the show, Jessie added, “It was everything I could have imagined. [We’re] in Venice riding gondolas and wearing gorgeous dresses. It was perfect; this was one of the best experiences of my life, and I’d love to do it again!”

Meanwhile, popular model Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni, 17, also turned heads as she appeared at the couture show in an off-shoulder blue dress. “Proud Mom,” the mother wrote on Instagram alongside glimpses of her daughter walking the ramp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!