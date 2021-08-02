Diana’s wedding shoes had a special hidden message for Charles; find out

When Princess Diana got married to Prince Charles in July 1981, it made for a global spectacle. While their marriage unravelled later on, the royal wedding was one which was discussed for years, and continues to be a significant memory etched on the minds of many. In fact, even those who came a generation later were smitten by the young Diana, who had looked like a vision on her wedding day.

Such has been her legacy that she continues to be discussed even today, many years after her tragic death in a car crash in Paris.

While there have been many editorial pieces on her wedding attire — a David and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed ivory taffeta gown — it has now been learnt that the shoe she wore on the day, some 40 years ago, had a special hidden message, a sweet one, which was a testament to the love she harboured for the Prince of Wales. According to a report in Town & Country magazine, the bride had left the special message on the bottom of her white heels, which was hidden underneath the gown’s 25-foot train.

Per the report, Princess Diana had a “C <heart> D” painted on the bottom of her wedding shoes — the initials for ‘Charles’ and ‘Diana’. Her silk shoes were intricately designed and embroidered with 542 sequins and 132 pearls. Additionally, a heart-shaped appliqué had adorned the toe of the heels.

There was no way the world ever saw this, for these intimate details were hidden, even though the ceremony itself was watched by millions.

One Clive Shilton, who had made the shoes, was quoted as telling the Daily Mail that it was important to Diana that her footwear had a low heel and included this special detail. “[Diana] was a very shy, sweet, smiley-eyed young girl. Her main concern was that she wouldn’t appear taller than Prince Charles, and because she was very tall—5’10″—the shoes would have to have a low heel. No one even saw the bottom of the shoes, but it was important to us that they looked fantastic. You would have seen much more of them if she’d tripped!”

Per the report, the original plan was to make the shoes from the same fabric as the wedding dress. But, it would not have been a wise choice, for the material was too fine. Instead, they opted for a “heavier silk satin and made the soles from a soft suede” so that the bride would not slip.

It took Shilton and his team six months to make these shoes.

