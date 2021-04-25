‘Diana was visibly blushing’: Photographer recalls late Princess’ dance with Neil Diamond

"The one rock-solid remembrance I have is that Diana was visibly blushing when she danced with Neil. In the photograph, you can see that her cheeks are a bit red but in the moment it was even more obvious," the photographer shared. (Photo: Reuters)

In 1985, John Travolta had danced with Princess Diana and the image, since then, has been archived in public consciousness. Turns out, the Pulp Fiction actor remembers the moment as much as the rest, as he recently admitted in an interview.

Now, American photojournalist and the man behind the iconic moment, American photojournalist Pete Souza, narrated what was the late princess' reaction when she had danced with the actor, and also singer Neil Diamond.

Post Travolta’s interview with Esquire Spain, where he shared “the stage was a dream”, Souza shared three pictures from the night and added more insight. “I made this photograph more than 35 years ago, but remember the moment as if it were yesterday.⁣ Apparently, John Travolta does too,” he wrote, adding little known facts.

“Diana also danced that night with President Reagan, Tom Selleck, Clint Eastwood and Neil Diamond. She did not dance with Prince Charles.⁣.. During her dance with John Travolta, the military band played a medley of songs from Travolta’s movie Saturday Night Fever,” he shared.

He then went on to share, “After posting my photograph of Diana and John Travolta yesterday, many of you had asked to see a picture of her dancing with Neil Diamond.⁣ Accompanied by the military band, Neil sang a few of his songs. I distinctly remember him singing, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”⁣ My recollection–and I can’t be sure this is correct–is that he continued singing this song as he danced with her.⁣ The one rock-solid remembrance I have is that Diana was visibly blushing when she danced with Neil. In the photograph, you can see that her cheeks are a bit red but in the moment it was even more obvious.⁣”

As a visual treat, he shared another picture from the night.