Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Diana Penty’s look for St. Xavier’s fest is totally college-ready

For a college fest at St. Xavier's Mumbai, Diana Penty dressed up in a simple yet chic olive skirt that she styled with a grey tank top from AND. We think she looked lovely, what about you?

Diana Penty, Diana Penty fashion, Diana Penty movies, Diana Penty Malhar Festival 2018, Malhar Festival 2018 mumbai, St. Xavier's mumbai, indian express Diana Penty keeps her style game right on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Diana Penty’s personal style statement has been an inspiration for many. Right from her breezy summer outfits on the cover of Grazia India to the cold-shoulder white-and-pink hydrangea print maxi dress from Payal Pratap, the Parmanu actor mostly manages to impress her fans with her style file.

This time too she turned heads in a simple body-hugging tank top from AND that she wore with an asymmetric olive skirt. Going with soft dewy make-up and a nude lip shade, the actor rounded out her look with soft waves. Her only accessory was a multilayer golden chain.

Check out the pictures here.

Diana Penty, Diana Penty fashion, Diana Penty movies, Diana Penty Malhar Festival 2018 Diana Penty at St. Xaviers Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty, Diana Penty fashion, Diana Penty movies, Diana Penty Malhar Festival 2018 Diana Penty keeps it simple yet chic in basics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty, Diana Penty fashion, Diana Penty movies, Diana Penty Malhar Festival 2018 Diana Penty looks ready for college. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a pair of flared palazzo pants in a dark shade of green teamed with a white, tucked-in shirt. She further combined it with a longline coat, all from designer Payal Khandwala’s collection.

We think her outfit is a beautiful blend of fusion wear incorporated with summer colours. Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Azotiique.

