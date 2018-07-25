Diana Penty’s look for St. Xavier’s fest is totally college-ready

Diana Penty keeps her style game right on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty keeps her style game right on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty’s personal style statement has been an inspiration for many. Right from her breezy summer outfits on the cover of Grazia India to the cold-shoulder white-and-pink hydrangea print maxi dress from Payal Pratap, the Parmanu actor mostly manages to impress her fans with her style file.

This time too she turned heads in a simple body-hugging tank top from AND that she wore with an asymmetric olive skirt. Going with soft dewy make-up and a nude lip shade, the actor rounded out her look with soft waves. Her only accessory was a multilayer golden chain.

Check out the pictures here.

Diana Penty at St. Xaviers Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty at St. Xaviers Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty keeps it simple yet chic in basics. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty keeps it simple yet chic in basics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty looks ready for college. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty looks ready for college. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a pair of flared palazzo pants in a dark shade of green teamed with a white, tucked-in shirt. She further combined it with a longline coat, all from designer Payal Khandwala’s collection.

We think her outfit is a beautiful blend of fusion wear incorporated with summer colours. Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Azotiique.

