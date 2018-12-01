Diana Penty in a white lehenga or a gold metallic gown: What’s your pick?

More often than not, Diana Penty’s sartorial choices have left fashion enthusiasts impressed. Recently, while attending the International Film Festival of India 2018 at Goa, the actor walked down the red carpet in a beautiful traditional outfit. For the next day, she went for a rather contemporary and trendy look and needless to say, we loved both.

For the first look, the Cocktail actor opted for a white lehenga teamed with a matching wrap-over kurta featuring gold embroidery on it from Sukriti and Aakriti. Styling it with a tasseled hem dupatta, she accessorised it with golden jhumkas. Light smokey eyes with centre-parted wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Her look is simple and we think it would be a lovely choice for a morning wedding ceremony.

For the next red carpet look, Penty looked gorgeous in a golden Amit Aggarwal gown featuring ruffled, metallic detailing on the bodice. Giving accessories a complete miss, she rounded off her look with light smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo.

Prior to this, the Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns actor attended the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour 2018 in a Rohit Bal creation. The black gown featured colourful prints, intricate floral embroidery and flared sleeves. The gorgeous outfit from the designer’s Guldastah collection was accessorised with statement earrings.

For the make-up, artist Avni Rambhia opted for a dewy palette with bright lips, and light smokey eyes. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted manner.