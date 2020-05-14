Bookmark these looks from Diana Penty’s chic summer wardrobe

The actor loves florals and bright hues, and so do we! (Photo: Diana Penty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor loves florals and bright hues, and so do we! (Photo: Diana Penty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Cocktail actor Diana Penty’s style can be described as breezy and chic — making her the perfect inspiration when it comes to summer looks. And the best part is that her summer wardrobe can be easily recreated with little or absolutely no effort (in most cases). So get set to revamp your summer look by taking a cue from the fashion diva.

Bodysuits are underrated. But Diana knows how to wear one and also make a statement. In this look, she teamed a chocolate brown bodysuit with a pair of straight-cut high waist denims and floral shrug. Styled by Namita Alexander, the look was completed with a pair of tangerine peep-toe mules.

Diana stole the show in this stunning wrap-around floral dress from Forever New. We like how the powder blue outfit was teamed with plain white espadrilles. Giving accessories a miss, she went for fuschia lip colour to complete the look.

Want to brighten up your summers? There’s nothing like colour-blocking. Simple silhouettes in bright shades teamed together can make a lot of difference and instantly elevate your look. Here, Diana sports a Bhaane outfit — a canary yellow T-shirt paired with hot pink straight-cut pants.

Diana turned heads in this wrap-around floral dress. Keeping it minimal, she carefully styled her hair in a messy ponytail along with glitter eye makeup and nude lips. The outfit gets our vote for the perfect brunch look!

Also styled by Namita Alexander, the actor was spotted in a plaid dress styled with chunky white sneakers and a pair of hoops. The look was pulled together with a messy bun, kohl-rimmed eyes along with a sheer lip tint.

