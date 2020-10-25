Lakme Fashion Week: Diana Penty stuns as the showstopper for designer Disha Patil; check it out here

What do you think about the ensemble? (Photo: @shraddhamishra8/ Instagram)

The year 2020 has been a year of change and it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Indian fashion industry too chose to go digital. The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week too went virtual and let us tell you last night was a visual delight when Disha Patil showcased her creations. The showstopper was none other than Diana Penty. The Cocktail actor looked stunning as ever! Take a look at what she wore as she sashayed down the ramp yesterday.

The lehenga was styled in a very minimal manner. (Photo: @shraddhamishra8/ Instagram) The lehenga was styled in a very minimal manner. (Photo: @shraddhamishra8/ Instagram)

In a gorgeous off-white lehenga which is a classic example of what modern Indian bridal wear can possibly be in the coming season, she stood out. The ensemble was a part of the designer’s collection called Labirynth and the actor’s makeup and hair were done by celebrity artist Shraddha Mishra.

The lehenga was a part of the designer’s collection called Labirynth. (Photo: @shraddhamishra8/ Instagram) The lehenga was a part of the designer’s collection called Labirynth. (Photo: @shraddhamishra8/ Instagram)

A sleek number, the lehenga featured a deep V-neck blouse with intricate work done with silver thread, while the A-line lehenga featured zig-zag details. The simplicity of the lehenga was something we couldn’t take our eyes off and Diana Penty donning the same only made it better!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Patil (@dishapatilpretcouture) on Oct 24, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

While for the jewellery, the look was completed with a sleek option of a pearl and diamond-encrusted choker which went seamlessly with the lehenga. For the makeup, take a closer look below.

To add a hint of glamour, Penty went for a clean wash of silver chunky eyeshadow with dewy skin and lightly contoured cheeks. The look was pulled together with a pink lip gloss and a hint of pink on the apples of her cheeks.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd