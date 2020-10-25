Lakme Fashion Week: Diana Penty stuns as the showstopper for designer Disha Patil; check it out here

The year 2020 has been a year of change and it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Indian fashion industry too chose to go digital. The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week too went virtual and let us tell you last night was a visual delight when Disha Patil showcased her creations. The showstopper was none other than Diana Penty. The Cocktail actor looked stunning as ever! Take a look at what she wore as she sashayed down the ramp yesterday.
In a gorgeous off-white lehenga which is a classic example of what modern Indian bridal wear can possibly be in the coming season, she stood out. The ensemble was a part of the designer’s collection called Labirynth and the actor’s makeup and hair were done by celebrity artist Shraddha Mishra.
A sleek number, the lehenga featured a deep V-neck blouse with intricate work done with silver thread, while the A-line lehenga featured zig-zag details. The simplicity of the lehenga was something we couldn’t take our eyes off and Diana Penty donning the same only made it better!
While for the jewellery, the look was completed with a sleek option of a pearl and diamond-encrusted choker which went seamlessly with the lehenga. For the makeup, take a closer look below.
To add a hint of glamour, Penty went for a clean wash of silver chunky eyeshadow with dewy skin and lightly contoured cheeks. The look was pulled together with a pink lip gloss and a hint of pink on the apples of her cheeks.
