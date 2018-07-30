Follow Us:
Monday, July 30, 2018
A father's plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Soha Ali Khan or Diana Penty: Who rocked the blue and yellow combination?

Recently, Soha Ali Khan and Diana Penty pulled off beautiful, bright colours like true blue fashionistas. While Soha wore separates by Payal Pratap, Diana chose to go with Payal Khandwala.

New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2018 4:59:55 pm
soha ali khan, diana penty, soha ali khan diana penty blue yellow combination, indian express, indian express news Soha Ali Khan (L) and Diana Penty looked striking. (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
It’s the year of bold colours and even though we haven’t seen much of it on the ramp, celebrities have managed to keep us engaged with their sartorial choices. Recently, Soha Ali Khan and Diana Penty pulled off beautiful, bright colours like true blue fashionistas.

Penty, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, for one of the promotional eventswore a pair of blue pleated pant and teamed that with a yellow top and a matching cape. The ensemble from Payal Khandwala complemented her svelte frame well and is a perfect choice for a morning wear. It was rounded out with a necklace from Apala by Sumit and a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet. The actor looked pretty.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan chose a similar combination. She wore a blue cut-out crop top and skirt and teamed that with a yellow long line jacket. Styled by Kareen Parwani and Neha Bijlaney, the actor looked lovely in the Payal Pratap ensemble. The floral pattern on the skirt and the jacket gave a nice twist to the ensemble. The look was accessorised with earrings from Azotiique and a black clutch.

Yellow seems to be quite a favourite among celebrities this season. Kareena Kapoor Khan, a few days back, for an event in Delhi was seen in a sunshine yellow skirt-blouse. The outfit from the Spring 2018 collection of Tome NYC was teamed with beige stilettoes and a pair of statement earrings from Misho Designs. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, a pair of Steve Madden heels rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in this co-ord outfit. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Who do you like more? Let us know in the comments below.

