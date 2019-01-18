Diana Penty and Sidharth Malhotra walks the ramp for designer Rohit Bal in traditional wear

Designer Rohit Bal recently showcased his latest collection titled ‘Guldastah’ at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour. For the event, Diana Penty and Siddharth Malhotra were seen walking the ramp as the showstoppers of the show. Clad in traditional attires, the actors exuded royalty.

The Cocktail actor wore a red and gold floral embroidered skirt teamed with a matching jacket. We think it was a clever choice that she gave accessories a miss and the pop of red on the lips complemented her look nicely. A sleek hairdo rounded off her look nicely.

On the other hand, Malhotra looked dapper in a heavily embroidered bandhgala sherwani teamed with a flowy kurta and pyjama combo. His outfit was completed with matching shoes.

Bal also posted a few video of his collection on the designer’s Instagram account. Take a look:

A few months ago, the Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns actor attended the Blender Pride Fashion Tour 2018 along with designer Bal wearing one of his creations.

The actor was then dressed in a black gown featuring colourful prints, intricate floral embroidery and flared sleeves, Penty’s gorgeous outfit from Bal’s Guldastah collection was accessorised with statement earrings. For the make-up, artist Avni Rambhia opted for a dewy palette with bright lips, and light smokey eyes. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted manner.

What do you think of Penty and Malhotra in Bal’s creations?