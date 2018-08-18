Diana Penty or Athiya Shetty: Who wore the pantsuit combo better?

Diana Penty (L) and Athiya Shetty gave lessons on how to nail formal wear. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty (L) and Athiya Shetty gave lessons on how to nail formal wear. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Time and again, we have seen the pantsuit trend getting a huge makeover. Once considered only a formal wear, Bollywood celebrities have shown us how it can be worn while sashaying down the airport or going for a dinner date. Right from Sonam Kapoor’s balloon sleeved black power suit that gave Johnny Bravo vibes to Tamannaah Bhatia’s silver and gold striped suit, the fashionistas have experimented a lot with this trend.

Recently, we spotted Diana Penty in a monochrome suit during Happy Bhag Jayegi promotions. Her outfit included a white shirt with textured flared pants and a suit combo that looked lovely on the actor. Opting for a neutral make-up palette with a low ponytail, she looked refreshing.

Diana Penty opts for a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty opts for a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was clad in a comfortable looking pinstriped suit teamed with a black V-neck top. Accessorising her outfit with a statement sling bag and a couple of pendants, the Mubarakan star made a very fashionable statement.

Athiya Shetty seen a pinstriped pantsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty seen a pinstriped pantsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Previously, we have seen Shetty acing a lace pantsuit from Italian brand Pinko. The powder blue outfit included a pair of flared leg trousers, a white, lace V-neck camisole teamed with a matching double-breasted blazer. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised her outfit with a pair of nude strappy heels.

Athiya Shetty opted for an all-lace Pinko pantsuit, while attending an event in Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty opted for an all-lace Pinko pantsuit, while attending an event in Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of the pantsuit trend? Let us know in the comments section below.

