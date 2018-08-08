Diana Penty’s vibrant Amit Aggarwal outfit is sure to wash away your monsoon blues

Diana Penty looks chic in an Amit Aggarwal outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Diana Penty looks chic in an Amit Aggarwal outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

When it comes to her sartorial statements, Diana Penty mostly puts an interesting fashion foot forward. Recently, we saw the Happy Bhag Jayegi actor step out in an Amit Aggarwal outfit and we like the bold hues of purple and violet of her one-shoulder top and structured plissé skirt.

Stylist Maneka Harisinghani used a matching belt to cinch the actor’s outfit at the waist and complemented her look with a pair of embellished Louboutins and arranged her tresses neatly with bob pins on one side.

Earlier, we had spotted the model turned actor on the cover of Grazia India’s July issue, clad in a pastel shade, balloon sleeve maxi dress, featuring lace detail on the neckline and hem. The 32-year-old had seemed quite comfortable in the outfit. Giving accessories a complete miss, her bronze make-up had complemented her outfit very well.

Only a few weeks back, we had seen the actor experiment with bold colours – bright yellow and blue. For her appearance, she had worn a pair of blue pleated pants and teamed it with a yellow top and a matching cape. The ensemble from Payal Khandwala had complemented her svelte frame well. She had accessorised the look with a necklace from Apala by Sumit and a pair of jutis from Fizzy Goblet.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

