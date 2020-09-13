Diana Penty is having her fashion moment at home, here’s proof

What do you think about her WFH fashion? (Photo: Diana Penty/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Switching from one set of pyjamas to another is how we would possibly define our fashion stints during the lockdown but for Diana Penty it is greatly different. The actor has been posting snippets of her time spent while she is at home and needless to say they are as fashionable as they get. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on.

READ| Bookmark these looks from Diana Penty’s chic summer wardrobe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Sep 12, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

In a sharp jumpsuit from Forever New, this canary yellow number has been styled in the most minimal manner. Seamlessly cinched to the waist with broad sleeves, the pantsuit has a straight cut and the look was completed with a pair of beige strappy heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Aug 26, 2020 at 12:12am PDT

With her hair neatly tied into a ponytail, the Cocktail actor posed in a bottle green dress. The one-shoulder dress which features asymmetrical frills on the hemline was paired with suede green stilettos in the same shade. She opted for a flawless base and little golden hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Sep 5, 2020 at 4:51am PDT

In a taupe brown bodysuit, the actor stunned in this number paired with denim. To complete her look she went for ultra-chic glasses and we like how effortless the colour coordination is.

PHOTOS| Diana Penty nails elaborate looks; here’s proof

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Aug 24, 2020 at 4:24am PDT

In a washed-out olive green shirt dress which fits the actor like a glove, the dress styled a sleek belt attached to the dress which gives the illusion of a tailored fit. The actor was sans makeup and ditched her accessories.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd