Diana Penty’s laid-back look on this magazine cover gives summer wardrobe goals

Diana Penty keeps her style game right on point as she poses on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo) Diana Penty keeps her style game right on point as she poses on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Diana Penty’s easy breezy summer outfits have mostly been a style inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Right from her subtle yet colourful earthy hued palazzo-shirt combo by Payal Khandwala to the cold-shoulder white-and-pink hydrangea print maxi dress from Payal Pratap, the Parmanu actor mostly leaves her fans wanting for more.

This time, Penty was spotted on the cover of Grazia India’s July issue, clad in a pastel shaded, balloon sleeve maxi dress featuring lace detail on the neckline and hem. The 32-year-old seemed quite comfortable in the outfit. Giving accessories a complete miss, her bronze make-up palette complemented her outfit very well.

The inside pictures of the magazine were equally breathtaking. Wearing a Temperley London embellished sheer dress teamed with a layered necklace by Swarovski, the actor look lovely.

Clad in an organdy dress by Bloni Atelier teamed with a semi-sheer embellished lace drape from Anamika Khanna, Penty made for a pretty picture. Accessorising her look with statement earrings, make-up artist Elton John Fernandez rounded off her look with a bronze make-up palette and well-defined eyes.

While posing for another picture, Penty was dressed in a white embroidered mini featuring an over-sized bow tie detail on the neckline. A messy updo and thickly-lined gave finishing touches to her look.

Wearing a high-neck, black, lace dress by Red Valentino teamed with satin pumps from Michael Kors, the Cocktail actor looked stunning.

Penty was also seen wearing a floral printed, crepe blouse and skirt combo from Michael Kors that was teamed with a silk scarf by Hermes. We love the way her hair was styled in a tousled manner.

We think Penty looks graceful. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

