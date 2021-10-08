Diana Penty looks ethereal in appliqué ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week

At the Lakme Fashion Week, being held in association with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Diana Penty turned showstopper, looking as pretty as a picture.

The Shiddat actor donned a lavender lehenga set, featuring intricate appliqué work, from designer Aisha Rao’s collection ‘Paper Dolls’.

The full-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart neckline looked lovely and went well with the heavy neckpiece it was accessorised with. The skirt, on the other hand, stood out with a velvet waistband.

Diana Penty in an Aisha Rao ensemble from her collection Paper Dolls.

Diana’s look was completed with a pair of danglers, smokey eyes and a nude lip shade. Her hair was left open.

Talking about Rao’s collection, Diana said, “Each ensemble stands out on its own and the collection should make it to every bride’s wish list. The tissue saris and lehengas, especially, bring back fond memories from family get-togethers and weddings that I used to attend a child.

“The refined details of appliqué, the classic silhouettes, and the moody colour scheme are made for the discerning buyers of today. Plus, what makes these pieces perfect heirlooms is how they use discarded fabrics to make something that’s one-of-a-kind. Disposability is no longer chic.”

“Decorated with our signature appliqué work created with contrasting foliage, Paper Dolls will transport you into a wondrous world with its shimmering tactility and its bold yet enigmatic colour palette of ebony, lavender, gold, and soft shades of pink. However, more than anything, this collection-both traditional and of-the-moment-is full of long-lasting keepsakes,” Aisha shared on Instagram.

In another look, she paired a similar lehenga with matching silk organza dupatta, beaded choker and earrings.

Diana Penty in an Aisha Rao appliqué lehenga

