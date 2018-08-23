Diana Penty’s breezy, traditional outfits have our vote of approval

Diana Penty is going all ethnic for the promotions of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Diana Penty is going all ethnic for the promotions of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Movie promotions can get quite hectic, and to step out looking all glamorous at all times can turn into an ordeal. Diana Penty, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, has managed to put her best foot forward, until now. Recently, she was spotted in two different ethnic outfits and we like it, mostly because it looks so breezy and comfortable.

For her first look, the actor picked an off-white maxi dress from Anushree Label featuring floral prints, that she accessorised with silver jhumkis. We like how she swept back her hair into a romantic updo and rounded out her look with a bright lip shade.

For the second look, she chose a floral patiala and a peach-coloured asymmetric kurta from Payal Singhal’s collection. While her make-up and braided hair looked lovely, we think her outfit was a slight mismatch. We wish she would have paired her kurta with a dhoti pant in similar tones or teamed her patiala with a white or mustard kurta. Despite that, we would love to add her outfit to our wardrobe so that we can style it better!

Prior to this, Penty was seen in an Amit Aggarwal outfit and we like the bold hues of purple and violet of her one-shoulder top and structured plissé skirt. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani used a matching belt to give it some structure and complemented her look with a pair of embellished Louboutins.

