Dia Mirza’s wedding sari reminds us of this actor’s Diwali outfit; see pics

The actor got married in an intimate ceremony on February 15. (Photo: APH Images)

Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15. As always, the Thappad actor looked gorgeous in a red Raw Mango sari that featured a golden pattern and a thick matching border.

The sari was styled with a matching red blouse with an intricate embroidery patch on the sleeves.

Take a look at some pictures from the wedding below (For more pictures click here).

The couple looked happy together. (Photo: APH Images) The couple looked happy together. (Photo: APH Images)

They stepped outside the venue for the paparazzi. (Photo: APH Images) They stepped outside the venue for the paparazzi. (Photo: APH Images)

Dia kept the overall bridal look simple but went for heavy jewellery to balance it out. She was seen wearing a polki set comprising a choker along with jhumkis and a maangtika. Here’s a closer look at her wedding outfit.

The sari was from Raw Mango. (APH Images) The sari was from Raw Mango. (APH Images)

The actor’s look was completed with a fresh gajra. (APH Images) The actor’s look was completed with a fresh gajra. (APH Images)

While we absolutely love Dia’s look, it also reminded us of Deepika Padukone’s look on Diwali last year. Check it out below!

The Piku actor’s sari seems very similar to Dia’s in terms of the colour, patterns and motifs. One difference is the difference in the thickness of the borders in the two Raw Mango saris.

For her look, Deepika went for a simple low bun paired with a bold red lip and floral studs.

