scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news

Dia Mirza looks radiant in her pre-wedding photos

The actor looks gorgeous in a white dress replete with lace details; check it out here!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 10:10:28 am
dia mirza weddingDia Mirza will tie the knot on February 15 in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/DiaMirza)

While rumours of Dia Mirza tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi were ripe since yesterday, there seems to be a confirmation now. Recently Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager who probably is related to Vaibhav, shared pictures from what is possibly a pre-wedding party. In it the actor was seen with a group of people and Vaibhav, of course. Dadlani captioned the picture, ‘welcoming Dia to the “family”’ (sic).

In the picture, the actor looked gorgeous in a white dress replete with lace details. The high-neck outfit looked lovely on her as she completed the look with minimal make-up and accessorised with a dainty hair clip. The couple is expected to get married on February 15.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Dadlani (@poojadadlani02)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sources confirmed to indianexpress.com that Dia and Vaibhav will get married on February 15. It will take place in Mumbai and is expected to be a close-knot affair. “It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” an insider was quoted as saying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Dia Mirza’s wedding on Feb 15, to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi

The actor’s style statement has always been understated and classy. Her affinity for pastel shades is evident in the pictures she shares on social media. If those are anything to go by, her wedding look will be one to watch out for.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

The actor was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They announced separation in 2019.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

happy valentine day, happy valentine day 2021, happy valentines day, happy valentines day 2021, happy valentines day images, happy valentines day quotes, happy valentine day images, happy valentine day images 2021, happy valentine day 2021 status, valentines day 2021, valentines day images, valentine's day pic, happy valentine day wishes images, happy valentine day quotes, happy valentine day wishes quotes, happy valentine day wallpaper, happy valentine day video, happy valentine day pics, happy valentine day photos, happy valentine day messages
Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, photos, and cards

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement