Dia Mirza looks radiant in her pre-wedding photos

While rumours of Dia Mirza tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi were ripe since yesterday, there seems to be a confirmation now. Recently Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager who probably is related to Vaibhav, shared pictures from what is possibly a pre-wedding party. In it the actor was seen with a group of people and Vaibhav, of course. Dadlani captioned the picture, ‘welcoming Dia to the “family”’ (sic).

In the picture, the actor looked gorgeous in a white dress replete with lace details. The high-neck outfit looked lovely on her as she completed the look with minimal make-up and accessorised with a dainty hair clip. The couple is expected to get married on February 15.

Sources confirmed to indianexpress.com that Dia and Vaibhav will get married on February 15. It will take place in Mumbai and is expected to be a close-knot affair. “It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” an insider was quoted as saying.

The actor’s style statement has always been understated and classy. Her affinity for pastel shades is evident in the pictures she shares on social media. If those are anything to go by, her wedding look will be one to watch out for.

The actor was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They announced separation in 2019.

