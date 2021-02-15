scorecardresearch
Monday, February 15, 2021
Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi; looks lovely in a red sari

The actor made for a gorgeous bride in a beautiful red sari

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2021 6:48:12 pm
Dia Mirza got married in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/celebmantraofficial)

Dia Mirza just got married and we cannot keep calm! And we are over-excited as after a long wait, we finally got to see her looking absolutely gorgeous as a bride. The Thappad actor got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Pali Hill, Bandra in an intimate wedding on February 15.

Dia looked stunning in a crimson red sari with golden motifs. All smiles, she kept the overall look simple but opted for heavy jewellery comprising of a polki necklace, matching earrings and a maangtika.

Her hair was tied in a neat low bun with the help of gajra, and she completed the look with basic nude lips, a red bindi, and soft eyeliner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Check out a video of the wedding venue beautifully done up with flowers.

IN PHOTOS |Bride-to-be Dia Mirza looks lovely at pre-wedding festivities

Prior to this for the pre-wedding festivities, she opted for a white turtleneck lace dress paired with flats. The look was styled with a dainty hair clip and soft makeup.

Take a look at the photos below.

What do you think about her look?

