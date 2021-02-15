Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi; looks lovely in a red sari

Dia Mirza just got married and we cannot keep calm! And we are over-excited as after a long wait, we finally got to see her looking absolutely gorgeous as a bride. The Thappad actor got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Pali Hill, Bandra in an intimate wedding on February 15.

Dia looked stunning in a crimson red sari with golden motifs. All smiles, she kept the overall look simple but opted for heavy jewellery comprising of a polki necklace, matching earrings and a maangtika.

Her hair was tied in a neat low bun with the help of gajra, and she completed the look with basic nude lips, a red bindi, and soft eyeliner.

Check out a video of the wedding venue beautifully done up with flowers.

Prior to this for the pre-wedding festivities, she opted for a white turtleneck lace dress paired with flats. The look was styled with a dainty hair clip and soft makeup.

Take a look at the photos below.

What do you think about her look?

