Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi; looks lovely in a red sari

Dia Mirza just got married and we cannot keep calm! And we are over-excited as after a long wait, we finally got to see her looking absolutely gorgeous as a bride. The Thappad actor got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Pali Hill, Bandra in an intimate wedding on February 15.
Dia looked stunning in a crimson red sari with golden motifs. All smiles, she kept the overall look simple but opted for heavy jewellery comprising of a polki necklace, matching earrings and a maangtika.
Her hair was tied in a neat low bun with the help of gajra, and she completed the look with basic nude lips, a red bindi, and soft eyeliner.
Prior to this for the pre-wedding festivities, she opted for a white turtleneck lace dress paired with flats. The look was styled with a dainty hair clip and soft makeup.
