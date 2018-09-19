Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Dia Mirza looks like royalty on the cover of this magazine

Dia Mirza was recently spotted on the cover of The Peacock Magazine looking resplendent as ever. Wearing a heavily embellished silver lehenga from Falguni and Shane Peacock, the actor looked a million bucks.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 1:58:48 pm
Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza style, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Dia Mirza makes for a pretty picture as she graces the cover of a magazine. (Source: File Photo)
Although we rarely see Dia Mirza gracing the cover of a magazine, when she does, she never fails to impress. Her recent photo on the cover of The Peacock Magazine‘s September 2018 issue stands as a testimony to the statement. Wearing a heavily embellished silver lehenga from Falguni and Shane Peacock, the Sanju actor looked a million bucks.

Her outfit included a matching skirt and blouse combo teamed with a semi-sheer dupatta tucked on the right sleeve and feather detailing on the left side of the lehenga. What we liked the most about her entire look is the fringe hairdo that accentuated her look well. Keeping her accessories minimal with statement rings and earrings, a dewy palette with dark kohled eyes rounded off her look.

Mirza posted a photo on Instagram captioning it as, “Fly me to the moon! This cover story is a work of art! Felt transported to another time another era… such magnificent craft all round!”

For another part of the photoshoot, Mirza gave Victorian era vibes in a feathery outfit teamed with a colourful headpiece. Once again, make-up artist Bianca Louzado gave finishing touches to her look with well-defined eyes, a dewy sheen and a little blush on the cheeks. We think she looked lovely.

ALSO READ| Dia Mirza looks dreamy in this black and white lehenga

The 36-year-old was seen in a pink embellished gown by the designer duo for another shoot. Featuring a broad neckline, it was clever on stylist Rocky Star’s part to accessorise with a statement gold and silver necklace that complemented her outfit nicely.

What do you think about Mirza’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

