Dia Mirza looks pretty as a picture in this magenta sari; see pics

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad was recently screened in Mumbai, and as expected, was attended by the cast and other members of the film fraternity. Among them, the one celebrity who really stood out was Dia Mirza. The actor looked absolutely stunning in a magenta and mustard sari that was teamed with a long-sleeved mustard coloured blouse.

The look was simple, elegant and stood out for the way it was accessorised — a silver neckpiece and matching earrings. She looked radiant, and completed the look with hair parted at the side.

The protagonist of the film, Taapsee Pannu, was seen in a teal-coloured floral full-sleeved top and a pair of matching palazzo. The outfit, which was a splash of colours, stood out for the intricate frill details around the neck. She completed it with her messy tresses tied in a bun.

The Pink actor has been giving us some major sustainable fashion goals all throughout the promotions. Dia, on the other hand, has been a vocal supporter of a sustainable lifestyle. Needless to say, seeing them together only stressed on the need for sustainable living. And it is time for others to follow suit.

