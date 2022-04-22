Dia Mirza makes a statement with her sustainable fashion choices; take a look

Dia Mirza, who is quite vocal about the need for adopting sustainable lifestyle choices and keeps advocating ethical means of living, makes sure to walk the talk. Time and again, you can spot the actor flaunting chic sustainable outfits from homegrown Indian designers, serving lessons on sustainability and style.

ALSO READ | Take inspiration from Tara Sutaria and her elegant sense of style

As such, the 40-year-old recently opted for a printed ‘bloom-moon’ co-ord set from sustainable fashion label, Ekastories, for a meeting with the CEO of Wildlife Trust of India. It consisted of a pastel orange blazer top and a pair of matching straight-fit pants, featuring digitally-printed floral motifs all over. True to her style, she kept it subtle with just a pair of drop earrings and brown flats. With her sleek straight hair and minimal makeup, Dia looked chic as ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

“The wild always makes me smile,” the actor wrote, as she posed amidst the lush greenery of Periyar, Thekkady.

Summers are all about easy-breezy outfits and fun floral prints. In keeping with the seasonal trend, the actor also sported a tangerine dress from Summer Somewhere. The full-sleeved ensemble featured a plunging neckline and white floral prints all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

To complement this, she opted for gold dangling earrings and a peach makeup look with her hair styled in soft waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Earlier this month, she hosted the Aditya Birla Groups Awards wearing a deep blue halter-neck asymmetric draped dress by designer Amit Aggarwal. The dress featured metallic polymer moulded details and was cinched at the waist with a metallic belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Praising the designer for his sustainable handcrafted garments, she wrote, “He lead the way in the fashion world at a time when most people were still unable to fully comprehend the urgency and importance of ‘circular economy’ and repurposing industrial waste material.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!