Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Dia Mirza is back with her summer wardrobe and we love it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2020 3:20:19 pm
Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza pictures, Dia Mirza movies, Dia Mirza netflix amazon series, Dia Mirza coronavirus, Dia Mirza un climate change, indian express news The Thapaad actor made the entire look so effortlessly beautiful yet minimal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summer is officially here and Dia Mirza seems to be ready for it. Her personal style can be described as simple and breezy, and that is exactly what we need during the hot summer months. So when she recently saw her in a white cotton maxi dress layered with a matching shrug, we could not help but think of updating our summer wardrobe.

She was spotted sans any makeup and her hair tied in a bun. The Thappad actor gave it look such a minimal yet beautiful touch. If you are someone who likes to keep it simple, such flared maxi dresses can be a great addition to your summer closet.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza pictures, Dia Mirza movies, Dia Mirza netflix amazon series, Dia Mirza coronavirus, Dia Mirza un climate change, indian express news We like how she kept her look minimal and fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza pictures, Dia Mirza movies, Dia Mirza netflix amazon series, Dia Mirza coronavirus, Dia Mirza un climate change, indian express news She was seen smiling at the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza pictures, Dia Mirza movies, Dia Mirza netflix amazon series, Dia Mirza coronavirus, Dia Mirza un climate change, indian express news She styled her outfit with strappy footwear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen looking resplendent in an Anita Dongre creation. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the actor looked stunning in the Dahlia coral coloured floral dress from the designer’s Summer Spring 2020 collection.

The actor styled her outfit with soft curls, a generous amount of mascara and blush pink lips.

