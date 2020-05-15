Take cues for the perfect summer dress from Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza’s style is all about fuss-free clothing in breezy fabrics and prints. So it is not surprising that we turn to her for summer fashion inspiration. If too are looking to amp up your summer style and make heads turn the next time you get to step out, you are at the right place.
Scroll down to check out some of Dia’s looks which thoroughly impressed us.
The actor gives out calming vibes in this floral dress from H&M. The long dress, which features a tie-up detailing and balloon sleeves, was styled with chunky earrings. If you are someone who loves florals, you can ditch accessories and make your outfit the focal point of your look.
Dia makes a strong statement in this pastel pink outfit from Forever New. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, we like how the look was kept simple yet classy. But you can always pack a punch with makeup or a pair of statement neckpiece or earrings.
Want to stand out and make heads turn? Go for stripes; they are easy to work with. You don’t have to fall back on makeup and accessories, the print will do all the work for you. Here, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor wears a yellow and black striped dress by designer Sameer Madan.
Dia looks gorgeous in this Anita Dongre outfit which features a sweetheart neckline and noodle strap. You can also team such a dress with a denim jacket or a plain stole/scarf. After all, who doesn’t love the Indo-fusion touch?
the actor looks pretty as a picture in this Aztec print midi dress which features a sweetheart neckline. Dia gave accessories a miss and went for a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look with soft curls.
What do you think about her looks?
