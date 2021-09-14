New mom Dia Mirza’s style is effortless, comfy and elegant

We can go on and on about Dia Mirza’s impeccable style. The actor has a distinct taste which is high on elegance and comfort. So whenever she shares pictures of her looks on social media, we just cannot keep calm!

So was the case recently, when the Thappad actor posted some pictures that she captioned, “Mamma at work”. As always, we were swooning over her effortless style mantra. Take a look at the pictures below:

Keeping it extremely simple, Dia was seen in a printed midi dress with tie-up detailing around the waist from Cord. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the outfit was teamed with nude wedges and subtle makeup — done by Dia herself.

Prior to this, she was seen in a red knee-length coat styled with a short black dress underneath. Deviating from her usual hairstyle, Dia opted for a crinkled hairdo to complete the look.

She styled the outfit with the no-makeup makeup look and basic black heels.

Dia, who recently gave birth to her son, was also seen looked equally gorgeous in an off-shoulder knit top styled with a rose gold flowy skirt.

As always, she kept it subtle with her makeup and completed the look with her hair tied in a bun.

We love all the looks, what about you?

