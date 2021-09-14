scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
New mom Dia Mirza’s style is effortless, comfy and elegant

Dia always keeps it simple with her makeup, completing the look with her dazzling smile!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 9:40:03 pm
Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza newsWe can't keep up with Dia Mirza's outstanding style choices. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

We can go on and on about Dia Mirza’s impeccable style. The actor has a distinct taste which is high on elegance and comfort. So whenever she shares pictures of her looks on social media, we just cannot keep calm!

ALSO READ |‘Nothing more important than a mother’s right to nourish her baby’: Dia Mirza

So was the case recently, when the Thappad actor posted some pictures that she captioned, “Mamma at work”. As always, we were swooning over her effortless style mantra. Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Keeping it extremely simple, Dia was seen in a printed midi dress with tie-up detailing around the waist from Cord. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the outfit was teamed with nude wedges and subtle makeup — done by Dia herself.

ALSO READ |Dia Mirza can’t get enough of prints; here’s proof

Prior to this, she was seen in a red knee-length coat styled with a short black dress underneath. Deviating from her usual hairstyle, Dia opted for a crinkled hairdo to complete the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

She styled the outfit with the no-makeup makeup look and basic black heels.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Dia, who recently gave birth to her son, was also seen looked equally gorgeous in an off-shoulder knit top styled with a rose gold flowy skirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

As always, she kept it subtle with her makeup and completed the look with her hair tied in a bun.

We love all the looks, what about you?

