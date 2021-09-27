Dia Mirza’s latest look is simple yet extremely stylish

Dia Mirza’s style has always been gloriously understated. The actor usually opts for simple outfits and elevates them to the next level with her simplicity and elegance.

Tim time, too, the new mother stole the show in a Payal Khandwala creation. In keeping with the designer’s aesthetic sensibilities, the outfit featured a flowy silhouette and a mélange of colours perfectly blended together.

“Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event 🦋 More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs 🧚🏾 Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan,” she captioned her picture on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia was also seen donning a similar ensemble — in a darker shade — from the designer. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the kaftan-like kurta was teamed with straight white pants. But what really worked was the actor’s chic hairdo.

Dia has been often spotted wearing the designer’s creations. For instance, she nailed this sari which was teamed with a contrasting blouse.

What do you think of her look?

