Monday, September 27, 2021
Dia Mirza’s latest look is simple yet extremely stylish

"Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event. More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4 hours," Dia captioned her picture

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 4:40:07 pm
Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza newsWe can't keep up with Dia Mirza's outstanding style choices. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia Mirza’s style has always been gloriously understated. The actor usually opts for simple outfits and elevates them to the next level with her simplicity and elegance.

ALSO READ |New mom Dia Mirza’s style is effortless, comfy and elegant

Tim time, too, the new mother stole the show in a Payal Khandwala creation. In keeping with the designer’s aesthetic sensibilities, the outfit featured a flowy silhouette and a mélange of colours perfectly blended together.

“Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event 🦋 More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs 🧚🏾 Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan,” she captioned her picture on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Neha Dhupia was also seen donning a similar ensemble — in a darker shade — from the designer. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the kaftan-like kurta was teamed with straight white pants. But what really worked was the actor’s chic hairdo.

ALSO READ |Neha Dhupia in Payal Khandwala: Come for the outfit, stay for the actor’s chic hairdo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

Dia has been often spotted wearing the designer’s creations. For instance, she nailed this sari which was teamed with a contrasting blouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

What do you think of her look?

