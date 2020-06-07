Dia Mirza’s sari collection is an underrated gem

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla, Dia Mirza/Instagram) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla, Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Among all the reasons we love Dia Mirza, her understated-yet-striking dressing sense is one of them. The actor has an amazing sari collection, and we love how she experiments with them. Here are some instances.

Right on top of our list is this crisp white sari she had stepped out in. We really like the way it was teamed with a blue sleeveless blouse. It makes for a perfect summer wear.

The actor looked lovely in this sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked lovely in this sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At the screening of Thappad, she had stepped out in a magenta and mustard sari by Suta. This was paired with a long-sleeved mustard coloured blouse and accessorised with a classy silver neckpiece.

We loved this combination.(Source: Varinder Chawla) We loved this combination.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked lovely in this Payal Khandwala sari. The olive green and grey sari combination worked wonders, along with the violet blouse.

Mirza looked stunning in this monochrome Raw Mango sari. We love the way the look was styled right up to the minimal accessories.

The actor stood out for her simplicity and elegance. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) The actor stood out for her simplicity and elegance. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

During the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, the actor was seen in a mauve-hued ruffle sari from Manish Malhotra. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun.

Dia Mirza stunned in this ruffle sari. (Source: APH Images) Dia Mirza stunned in this ruffle sari. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd