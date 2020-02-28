Follow Us:
Friday, February 28, 2020
Dia Mirza aces the sari look. Again

At the screening of her film, Thappad, the actor looked summer-ready in a white sari paired with sleeveless blouse.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2020 6:20:45 pm
Dia Mirza has an basic yet elegant approach towards fashion. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

There are some Bollywood actors who speak volumes with their fashion, and Dia Mirza is surely one of them. Her elegant, basic, and minimalistic approach towards fashion distinctly stands out in a crowd. So when we recently spotted her in an outfit, that was equal parts breezy and eye-catching, we could not help but instantly take note. At the screening of her movie, Thappad, the actor looked summer-ready as she stepped out in crisp white cotton sari paired with sleeveless navy blue blouse.

We like how she styled her polka-dotted sari with blue and silver stud earrings that beautifully complemented her drape. For makeup, she went for a swipe of blush and pink gloss. If you wish to elevate a similar look, you can pair it with silver earrings and a matching juttis.

Take a look.

Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza sari, Dia Mirza Thappad, Dia Mirza Thappad release, Dia Mirza indian express news Light shade cotton saris can look dull, but Dia shone bright. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza sari, Dia Mirza Thappad, Dia Mirza Thappad release, Dia Mirza indian express news We like how she kept her look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza sari, Dia Mirza Thappad, Dia Mirza Thappad release, Dia Mirza indian express news For makeup, she went for a swipe of blush and pink gloss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza sari, Dia Mirza Thappad, Dia Mirza Thappad release, Dia Mirza indian express news She kept her hair open to complete the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor’s sari, however, reminds us of Anushka Sharma’s Jamdani white sari that she wore during the promotions of her film, Sui Dhaaga, in Kolkata. Jamdani sari is a fabric woven in cotton, and one of the finest muslin textiles of Bengal.

Take a look.

Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza sari, Dia Mirza Thappad, Dia Mirza Thappad release, Dia Mirza indian express news Anushka spotted in a similar sari. (Source: APH Images) Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza sari, Dia Mirza Thappad, Dia Mirza Thappad release, Dia Mirza indian express news The actor had paired her sari with a blue and white chequered blouse. (Source: APH Images) Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza sari, Dia Mirza Thappad, Dia Mirza Thappad release, Dia Mirza indian express news Keeping her hair in a neat ponytail, she rounded off her look with a pair of quirky silver earrings. (Source: APH Images)

She paired the sari with a blue and white chequered blouse to give it a contemporary touch. Keeping her hair tied in a neat ponytail, she rounded off her look pretty well with a pair of quirky silver earrings.

Now back to Mirza’s sari stories: During the promotions of Thappad, she donned some lovely saris. For the movie’s premiere, she wore an unusual ‘handsfree sari’. The bottle green sari featured a cutout detailing making it easier for her to carry the outfit. It is ideal for someone who finds it tough to manage the pallu. The naturally dyed sari featured circular design in bandhani print, making it look stylist rather than odd due to the hole.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

At the special preview of ‘Thappad’ last evening we realised from our audience that an introspective conversation has begun… A movie we feel so proud to be a part of because it compels our humanity. How much is too much? It is now for you to decide. #Thappad in cinemas 28th February 2020 🧡 Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for hosting this conversation🙌🏼🙏🏻🧡 @anubhavsinhaa @taapsee @pavailgulati #TanviAzmi @mrunmayeelagoo @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @benarasmediaworks #UnWomenIndia @undpinindia #GlobalGoals #GenerationEquality #WomenInFilmAndTelevision #TeamThappad Outfit courtesy: @studio_medium Jewellery courtesy: @sangeetaboochra Styled by: @theiatekchandaney Hair by: @shraddhamishra8

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

