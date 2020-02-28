Dia Mirza aces the sari look. Again

Dia Mirza has an basic yet elegant approach towards fashion. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Dia Mirza has an basic yet elegant approach towards fashion. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

There are some Bollywood actors who speak volumes with their fashion, and Dia Mirza is surely one of them. Her elegant, basic, and minimalistic approach towards fashion distinctly stands out in a crowd. So when we recently spotted her in an outfit, that was equal parts breezy and eye-catching, we could not help but instantly take note. At the screening of her movie, Thappad, the actor looked summer-ready as she stepped out in crisp white cotton sari paired with sleeveless navy blue blouse.

We like how she styled her polka-dotted sari with blue and silver stud earrings that beautifully complemented her drape. For makeup, she went for a swipe of blush and pink gloss. If you wish to elevate a similar look, you can pair it with silver earrings and a matching juttis.

The actor’s sari, however, reminds us of Anushka Sharma’s Jamdani white sari that she wore during the promotions of her film, Sui Dhaaga, in Kolkata. Jamdani sari is a fabric woven in cotton, and one of the finest muslin textiles of Bengal.

She paired the sari with a blue and white chequered blouse to give it a contemporary touch. Keeping her hair tied in a neat ponytail, she rounded off her look pretty well with a pair of quirky silver earrings.

Now back to Mirza’s sari stories: During the promotions of Thappad, she donned some lovely saris. For the movie’s premiere, she wore an unusual ‘handsfree sari’. The bottle green sari featured a cutout detailing making it easier for her to carry the outfit. It is ideal for someone who finds it tough to manage the pallu. The naturally dyed sari featured circular design in bandhani print, making it look stylist rather than odd due to the hole.

