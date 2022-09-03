Dia Mirza redefines elegance in this handwoven sari which is ‘inspired by flora and fauna’

Dia Mirza’s style is a timeless blend of elegance and style, and she never misses a chance to impress us with her fashion outings. The Rehna hai tere dil mein star has a special love for graceful Indian ensembles and her social media feed is proof of the same. Yet again, the actor took to Instagram to share photos in which she can be seen wearing a beautiful sari.

Dia celebrated the legacy of Indian handicraft by wearing a handwoven sari, leaving us in awe of unmatchable grace. The pastel pink floral Banarsi sari was paired with a sleeveless ivory blouse and a white pearl necklace. She accessorised the look with matching earrings.

To add the finishing touches, Dia opted for subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip colour. With her hair tied in a loose side-parted bun, she looked beautiful.

“Inspired by flora and fauna​ t​his intricately handwoven ​sari ​by Ekaya is designed and woven in Banaras by ​their ​master weaver​s. The sari is ​an artistic combination of ​floral motifs and kadwa weaving technique,” she captioned the post.

This is not the first time the actor impressed us with her traditional style. Let’s look back at times she wowed in ethnic ensembles.

Prior to this, Dia had also donned Nafisa Rachel William’s handcrafted white suit set.

Earlier, she looked elegant and beautiful as always in Meghna Nayyar’s yellow outfit.

Here, she can be seen wearing a light green coloured silk sari, looking absolutely stunning.

The actor wore a dazzling yellow sari which “is an intricately hand-painted kalamkari sari on handwoven silk (woven in Benaras) and painted by artisans from Sri Kalahasthi using organic colours.”

