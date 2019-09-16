Dia Mirza is a sheer delight in this Raw Mango sari; see pics

Dia Mirza has an elegant sartorial choice, and impresses us every time she steps out. The actor has been giving us some major fashion goals off late, but the one look we could not get over was when she was spotted wearing a Raw Mango sari. Even though the look was extremely simple, the actor made it stand out with her grace and simplicity. Sharing a picture captioned ‘Monochrome’ on her official Instagram page, Mirza looked lovely in the black and while striped sari that featured a thin golden border, teamed with a black blouse.

Advertising

We like how stylist Theia Tekchandaney kept the look simple and accessorised it with stud earrings and handcuff from Minerali, and rounded it out with blow dried hair. The makeup, too, was on point and blended well with the entire look.

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Stars galore at Manish Malhotra’s show

Check the pictures here.

Earlier the actor looked dreamy in an off-shoulder flowy dress from Krésha Bajaj. Once again, the look was kept extremely simple, yet stood out for being chic and classy. We loved how celebrity hair artist Shraddha Mishra styled her hair — giving it an elegant look.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza’s style is all about elegance coupled with minimalism; see pics

Check the pictures here.

What do you think of her latest looks?