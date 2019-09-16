Dia Mirza is a sheer delight in this Raw Mango sari; see pics

Toggle Menu
We like how stylist Theia Tekchandaney kept the look simple and accessorised it with earrings and handcuff from Minerali, and rounded it out with blow dried hair.

What do you think about the actor’s latest look? (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram; Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Dia Mirza has an elegant sartorial choice, and impresses us every time she steps out. The actor has been giving us some major fashion goals off late, but the one look we could not get over was when she was spotted wearing a Raw Mango sari. Even though the look was extremely simple, the actor made it stand out with her grace and simplicity. Sharing a picture captioned ‘Monochrome’ on her official Instagram page, Mirza looked lovely in the black and while striped sari that featured a thin golden border, teamed with a black blouse.

We like how stylist Theia Tekchandaney kept the look simple and accessorised it with stud earrings and handcuff from Minerali, and rounded it out with blow dried hair. The makeup, too, was on point and blended well with the entire look.

Check the pictures here.

The actor stood out for her simplicity and elegance. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
The actor captioned the picture: “Talking to me?” (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Earlier the actor looked dreamy in an off-shoulder flowy dress from Krésha Bajaj. Once again, the look was kept extremely simple, yet stood out for being chic and classy. We loved how celebrity hair artist Shraddha Mishra styled her hair — giving it an elegant look.

Check the pictures here.

The actor was styled by Theia Tekchandaney (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
The ensemble was teamed with nude coloured heels. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

What do you think of her latest looks?

