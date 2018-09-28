Dia Mirza shows an unusual way to wear a sari and it gets a thumbs up from us

Take a Dia Mirza’s latest style file. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Take a Dia Mirza’s latest style file. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

Dia Mirza pulls off ethnic wear with so much ease that she has been an inspiration to many. Recently, we spotted her hosting the Champions of the Earth Awards at New York alongside Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. For the event, she chose a Payal Khandwala sari from the designer’s Gemini’18 collection and we think she looked gorgeous in it.

The grey and gold coloured sari was teamed with a top featuring an interesting neckline detailing. For the accessories, stylist Theia Tekchandaney picked a statement necklace and matching earrings. A neutral make-up palette with a gorgeous half-tied hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Dia Mirza in Payal Khandwala. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza in Payal Khandwala. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

Dia Mirza at Champions of the Earth Awards. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza at Champions of the Earth Awards. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

Dia Mirza while giving a speech. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza while giving a speech. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

Dia Mirza with Alec Baldwin. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza with Alec Baldwin. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

Dia Mirza accessorised her outfit with a necklace . (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza accessorised her outfit with a necklace . (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

Prior to this, the actor stepped out for a leadership award in Goa where she wore an AM:PM creation comprising of a white silk skirt with teardrop embroidery and a thin-stripe black and white blouse with a black dupatta draped artistically around her shoulder and waist. She accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery from Golecha’s Jewels. But what really added to the charm was the hairdo with a red rose on her bun.

What do you think about Mirza’s latest style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

