Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Dia Mirza shows an unusual way to wear a sari and it gets a thumbs up from us

Recently, we spotted Dia Mirza hosting the Champions of the Earth Awards at New York alongside Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. For the event, she chose a Payal Khandwala sari and we think she looked gorgeous in it.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 7:42:38 pm
Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a Dia Mirza’s latest style file. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)
Related News

Dia Mirza pulls off ethnic wear with so much ease that she has been an inspiration to many. Recently, we spotted her hosting the Champions of the Earth Awards at New York alongside Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. For the event, she chose a Payal Khandwala sari from the designer’s Gemini’18 collection and we think she looked gorgeous in it.

The grey and gold coloured sari was teamed with a top featuring an interesting neckline detailing. For the accessories, stylist Theia Tekchandaney picked a statement necklace and matching earrings. A neutral make-up palette with a gorgeous half-tied hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Dia Mirza in Payal Khandwala. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Dia Mirza at Champions of the Earth Awards. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Dia Mirza while giving a speech. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Dia Mirza with Alec Baldwin. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram) Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Dia Mirza accessorised her outfit with a necklace . (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

ALSO READ| Dia Mirza looks dreamy in this black and white lehenga

Prior to this, the actor stepped out for a leadership award in Goa where she wore an AM:PM creation comprising of a white silk skirt with teardrop embroidery and a thin-stripe black and white blouse with a black dupatta draped artistically around her shoulder and waist. She accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery from Golecha’s Jewels. But what really added to the charm was the hairdo with a red rose on her bun.

What do you think about Mirza’s latest style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement