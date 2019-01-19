Learn how to style ethnic outfits from Dia Mirza and Mouni Roy this wedding season

Dia Mirza and Mouni Roy were recently spotted attending two different events and both of them were seen donning gorgeous saris for the occasions. While Mirza kept her style simple and elegant, and opted for a light-hued sari, the Gold actor picked a black sari that looks like a perfect pick for an evening soiree.

Dressed in a light gold-coloured Anavila Misra sari teamed with a matching blouse, Mirza exuded elegance. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she accessorised the outfit with a silver tiered necklace and a pair of matching earrings. A dewy palette with bold red lips and thickly-lined eyes accentuated her look well.

While attending the Lions Gold Awards, Roy picked a black sari from Pallavi Jaipur featuring ‘aari taari’ embroidery work on it. Celebrity stylist Ankita Patel teamed the traditional attire with a bikini blouse and further accessorised it with a statement gold neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels.

Speaking of saris, Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with Manikarnika promotions has been seen wearing them a lot. A few days ago, the Queen actor was spotted donning a gorgeous black and gold sari gifted by actor Rekha and looked lovely in it. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with her characteristic bun and accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels.

We also saw Kajol looking stunning in a Banarasi silk brocade sari from Raw Mango. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the yellow sari with a golden border was teamed with a pink blouse. The look was completed by statement gold neckpiece, a gold ring and matching earrings.

What do you think about Mirza and Roy’s latest style statements?