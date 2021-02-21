Dia Mirza looks pretty as a picture at her haldi ceremony

Dia MIrza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony. And while we are still not over the wedding photos, pictures from other occasions have started flooding the internet. For instance, her haldi photos are everywhere and the actor is looking pretty as a picture in them.

In keeping with the event, she was seen in an all yellow ensemble where the intricately-embroidered kurta was teamed with matching sharara pants. This was teamed with a yellow sheer dupatta. The Thappad actor always keeps her make-up minimum and it was no different this time.

The look was rounded up with understated make-up and floral jewellery. Check out the pictures here.

Even though kept under wraps till the very end, details of her wedding are being shared little by little on the internet. And Dia really made the day her own by doing things her way. This included the wedding being conducted by a priestess, to excluding practices like kanyadaan And bidaai.

The actor has stressed on the importance of taking care of the environment and she did her bit by organising a “completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste.”

For her wedding, Dia chose a red and gold Raw Mango sari which was paired with a matching blouse. She looked radiant and beautiful.

