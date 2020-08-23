Dia Mirza stuns in this handwoven floral jamdani sari

What do you think of her look? (Source: Label Medium/Instagram)

Actor Dia Mirza’s fashion is known to be classy and understated, and she has proved it once again. The actor was seen looking stunning in a handwoven floral jamdani sari from the label Studio Medium. As usual, she kept the look non-fussy and rounded it out with a bun.

She was seen in another sari from this label for Thappad‘s screening. The green hands-free sari looked lovely on her. The cutout detailing made it look easy and fuss free. She had completed the look with hair styled in a lovely braid, and had accessorised it with statement neckpiece.

