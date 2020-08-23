Dia Mirza stuns in this handwoven floral jamdani sari

Actor Dia Mirza’s fashion is known to be classy and understated, and she has proved it once again. The actor was seen looking stunning in a handwoven floral jamdani sari from the label Studio Medium. As usual, she kept the look non-fussy and rounded it out with a bun.
View this post on Instagram
@diamirzaofficial in our Handwoven floral jamdani saree from #Oshibana . Link to the saree, in bio. – #Repost @diamirzaofficial ・・・ Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let’s celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree 💖 #NationalHandloomDay2020 #VocalForLocal Saree @studio_medium Styled by @theiatekchandaney
She was seen in another sari from this label for Thappad‘s screening. The green hands-free sari looked lovely on her. The cutout detailing made it look easy and fuss free. She had completed the look with hair styled in a lovely braid, and had accessorised it with statement neckpiece.
View this post on Instagram
At the special preview of ‘Thappad’ last evening we realised from our audience that an introspective conversation has begun… A movie we feel so proud to be a part of because it compels our humanity. How much is too much? It is now for you to decide. #Thappad in cinemas 28th February 2020 🧡 Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for hosting this conversation🙌🏼🙏🏻🧡 @anubhavsinhaa @taapsee @pavailgulati #TanviAzmi @mrunmayeelagoo @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @benarasmediaworks #UnWomenIndia @undpinindia #GlobalGoals #GenerationEquality #WomenInFilmAndTelevision #TeamThappad Outfit courtesy: @studio_medium Jewellery courtesy: @sangeetaboochra Styled by: @theiatekchandaney Hair by: @shraddhamishra8
