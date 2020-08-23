scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Dia Mirza stuns in this handwoven floral jamdani sari

The actor, as usual, kept the look non-fussy and rounded it out with a neat bun.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2020 7:10:21 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Label Medium/Instagram)

Actor Dia Mirza’s fashion is known to be classy and understated, and she has proved it once again. The actor was seen looking stunning in a handwoven floral jamdani sari from the label Studio Medium. As usual, she kept the look non-fussy and rounded it out with a bun.

She was seen in another sari from this label for Thappad‘s screening. The green hands-free sari looked lovely on her. The cutout detailing made it look easy and fuss free. She had completed the look with hair styled in a lovely braid, and had accessorised it with statement neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram

At the special preview of ‘Thappad’ last evening we realised from our audience that an introspective conversation has begun… A movie we feel so proud to be a part of because it compels our humanity. How much is too much? It is now for you to decide. #Thappad in cinemas 28th February 2020 🧡 Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for hosting this conversation🙌🏼🙏🏻🧡 @anubhavsinhaa @taapsee @pavailgulati #TanviAzmi @mrunmayeelagoo @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @benarasmediaworks #UnWomenIndia @undpinindia #GlobalGoals #GenerationEquality #WomenInFilmAndTelevision #TeamThappad Outfit courtesy: @studio_medium Jewellery courtesy: @sangeetaboochra Styled by: @theiatekchandaney Hair by: @shraddhamishra8

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

