Want to make an Indo-western statement? Take a cue from Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza and her elegant style need no introduction. As someone who has an extremely easy and fuss-free approach to fashion, Dia’s style can be recreated for almost every occasion. Her latest outfit, too, is an example of the same and will come to our rescue on days you want to keep it simple, chic yet trendy.

Check out her outfit below; we also have some simple tips for you to recreate the same!

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the Thappad actor looked lovely in a printed co-ord set by Ritu Kumar which featured a crop top with full sleeves and an asymmetrically cut skirt. The look was completed with plain strappy heels in black.

If you want to recreate this look but also add your own touch to it, replace the skirt with a pair of basic black palazzos.

If you take a closer look, you will notice how Dia accessorised the outfit with a statement choker and matching earrings from Tribe by Amrapali. She kept her makeup monochromatic with a burnt orange eye shadow, orange blush and lip colour in the same shade. The look was completed with a generous dose of mascara.

If you feel the monochromatic look is slightly underwhelming, add a pop of colour with bright red lipstick. You can also replace silver jewellery for statement gold earrings and make a blingy statement!

