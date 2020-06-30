Dia Mirza can’t get enough of prints; here’s proof

Which is your favourite look? (Photos: Dia Mirza/Instagram; design: Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look? (Photos: Dia Mirza/Instagram; design: Gargi Singh)

Yes, we love our all-black outfits and bright combinations, but there’s something about prints. Not only do they make for a head-turning statement, but are also easy to style. So when we spotted numerous pictures of of Dia Mirza in printed outfits while scrolling through her Instagram profile, we instantly knew that the Thappad actor loves her prints too!

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the actor looked pretty in a dove grey dress featuring floral prints and V-neckline from H&M. It was styled with matching grey footwear and multiple golden chains. If you are looking for ways to amp up your style, pair bold prints with graphic ones; it makes for a super stylish combination.

Dia looked lovely in this printed co-ord set from My Global Desi. Featuring a mix of prints, the outfit was styled with minimal makeup and wavy hair.

This picture makes us miss our summer plans. This Aztec print dress with a sweetheart neckline is perfect for a lazy summer brunch plan. The dress by Saaksha & Kinni was styled with emerald green studs and green heels.

Also styled by Theia, the actor looked pretty in this one-shoulder printed dress by Masaba Gupta. The look was completed with a generous dose of highlighter and light blush for a flushed summery look.

Who doesn’t love florals, and this H&M dress worn by Dia is an ideal for summers. Florals have stood the test of time, but they can be a tricky print to mix and match. Pro tip: when you wear florals, either team up two different sets of floral prints or simply opt for a monochrome print.

What do you think about her looks?

