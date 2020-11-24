scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Dia Mirza keeps it simple and elegant in kurti sets; see pics

Dia Mirza's latest kurti set will be a great addition to your winter wardrobe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2020 2:10:05 pm
We love Dia's look; what about you? (Photo: Dia MIrza/ Instagram, Pixabay)

Dia Mirza can ace any look, but we love it when she wears ethnic outfits. Her looks are all about elegance, grace and everything else you would want your overall look to be. Thus, when the actor shared her latest photos — wearing a stunning bottle green kurti set — we just could not contain our excitement.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia was seen in a pretty Raw Mango outfit — a comfy kurti featuring balloon sleeves and straight cut pants — which was teamed with strappy silver heels.

Accessorised with teardrop earrings from Tribe By Amrapali, the look was completed with a dewy makeup base and a generous dose of gloss.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a stunning red kurti set from Anavila. The handwoven suit, paired with a contrast dupatta, was teamed with tan maroon heels.

What do you think about her looks?

