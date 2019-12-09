All the times Dia Mirza impressed us with her fashion

Simple yet elegant, that’s what defines the actor’s fashion statement. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Simple yet elegant, that’s what defines the actor’s fashion statement. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Dia Mirza hardly ever fails to impress when it comes to fashion choices. She may have been selective with her on and off-screen appearances, but every performance and appearance of hers has been on point and much appreciated.

Be it traditional, contemporary or a mix of both, the actor knows how to keep her style game on point; and this year was no different. As the actor turns a year older on December 9, we walk down the memory lane and take a look at some of her best fashion moments this year.

Mirza looks gorgeous in this striped sari by Raw Mango. She keeps it basic by teaming it with a black half sleeves cotton blouse, and accessorising it with a golden handcuff from Minerali. On the make-up front, she opts for light shades with a bright peach lip.

Trust the actor to ace anything effortlessly, and it comes as no surprise that she looks lovely in this pastel pink satin dress by Forever New. Styled by celebrity stylist Theia Tekchandaney, we like how she chose to style her hair in soft curls, giving it a romantic touch. With a generous dose of highlighter, the make-up, as usual, was simple. To complete her look she wore ballet stilettos in metallic pink which perfectly matched with the outfit.

The actor looks ethereal in this lime green gown with dramatic puffy sleeves from ace designers Shantanu & Nikhil. Styled by Tekchandaney, the gown was teamed up with amethyst drop earrings from Hajoomal. She completed her look with soft smokey brown eyes along with pink nude lips.

One of the reasons why her fashion resonates with a lot of people is because it is simple yet elegant. Moreover, it isn’t something which needs you to go all out in order to make a strong statement. Mirza shines bright in this pastel pink kurti set by ace designer Manish Malhotra which has intricate gold detailing throughout the kurta and on the hem of the palazzos. We like how she styled the dupatta with a golden kamarbandh.

The actor looks lovely in this floral dress from Rahi which features slightly puffy sleeves. But it is the slit and the asymmetrical silhouette that makes the flowy dress stand out. She completed her look with strappy off white heels and a pink chunky neck piece.

