Dia Mirza exudes elegance in a Gaurav Gupta structured gown

The structured, navy blue ruffle gown by Gaurav Gupta paired with Mahesh Notandass jewellery looked lovely on her.

Dia Mirza looks beautiful in this Gaurav Gupta gown.

When it comes to fashion, Dia Mirza has always been a stunner. Her understated elegance is commendable and recently, the actor, yet again made for a pretty picture in an off-shoulder gown while attending Miss India 2019 event. We think the structured, navy blue ruffle gown by Gaurav Gupta paired with Mahesh Notandass jewellery looked lovely on her.

The romantic side bun and dewy make-up by Kiran Chhetri added a surreal quality to her look.

Not just western, Mirza can pull off ethnic wear as well with so much ease that she has been an inspiration to many. Prior to this, she was seen in a light gold Anavila Misra sari teamed with a matching blouse. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she accessorised the outfit with a silver tiered necklace and a pair of matching earrings. A dewy palette with beautiful brown lips and thickly-lined eyes accentuated her look well.

Dia Mirza in Anavila Misra. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, we spotted her hosting the Champions of the Earth Awards at New York alongside Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. For the event, she chose a Payal Khandwala sari from the designer’s Gemini’18 collection and we think she looked gorgeous in it.

The grey and gold coloured sari was teamed with a top featuring an interesting neckline detail. For the accessories, stylist Theia Tekchandaney picked a statement necklace and matching earrings. A neutral make-up palette with a gorgeous half-tied hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

