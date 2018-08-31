Dia Mirza looks dreamy in this black and white lehenga

Ethnic or contemporary, which style do you think Dia Mirza nailed in white? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Ethnic or contemporary, which style do you think Dia Mirza nailed in white? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Simplicity with lots of understated elegance have always been a hallmark of Dia Mirza’s personal style. Beautiful as she is, her list of fashionable outfits can make anyone go green with envy. So when the actor stepped out for a leadership award in Goa, in a black and white lehenga, we only added it to our must-have list.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Mirza wore an AM:PM creation comprising of a white silk skirt with teardrop embroidery and a thin-stripe black and white blouse with a black dupatta draped artistically around her shoulder and waist. She accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery from Golecha’s Jewels.

But what really added to the charm was the hairdo with a red rose on her bun.

While the Sanju actor proved that her ethnic game is strong, she also aced casual style in a white and blue strip dress during her outing in Bandra. A pair of white sneakers and a tan bag rounded out her look.

