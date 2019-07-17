Dia Mirza’s style is all about elegance coupled with minimalism; see pics

Dia Mirza usually keeps a low profile, but every time the actor steps out she manages to turn heads. Mirza, who has an elegant taste in fashion is a pro at nailing ethnic looks. Which is why, it is no surprise that the Kaafir actor recently looked resplendent in a Payal Khandwala sari, which made us fall in love with her simplicity and grace yet again.

Advertising

The striped silk sari in olive green and grey was teamed with a bright violet blouse. For make-up, she chose a lovely shade of pink and styled her her in loose curls.

Check the entire look here.

Earlier, she was snapped in a white schiffli midi dress from Monice Nidhii that was teamed with metallic gold wedges. Her simple look was accentuated with jewellery from Viange Vintage. Coral lips and half pinned hair-do rounded out her look.

This is not the first time the actor rocked a Payal Khandwala sari. She was spotted hosting the Champions of the Earth Awards at New York alongside Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin in a sari from the designer’s Gemini’18 collection, and we think she looked gorgeous in it.

Advertising

The grey and gold coloured sari was teamed with a top featuring an interesting neckline detailing. For accessories, stylist Theia Tekchandaney picked a statement necklace and matching earrings. A neutral make-up palette with a gorgeous half-tied hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

What do you think of her latest look?