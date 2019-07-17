Toggle Menu
Dia Mirza’s style is all about elegance coupled with minimalism; see picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/dia-mirza-elegant-fashion-pics-5834284/

Dia Mirza’s style is all about elegance coupled with minimalism; see pics

The striped sari in olive green and grey was teamed with a bright violet blouse. For make-up, she chose a lovely shade of pink and styled her her in loose curls.

Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala
We fell in love with her simplicity and grace – all over again. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Dia Mirza usually keeps a low profile, but every time the actor steps out she manages to turn heads. Mirza, who has an elegant taste in fashion is a pro at nailing ethnic looks. Which is why, it is no surprise that the Kaafir actor recently looked resplendent in a Payal Khandwala sari, which made us fall in love with her simplicity and grace yet again.

The striped silk sari in olive green and grey was teamed with a bright violet blouse. For make-up, she chose a lovely shade of pink and styled her her in loose curls.

Check the entire look here.

Earlier, she was snapped in a white schiffli midi dress from Monice Nidhii that was teamed with metallic gold wedges. Her simple look was accentuated with jewellery from Viange Vintage. Coral lips and half pinned hair-do rounded out her look.

This is not the first time the actor rocked a Payal Khandwala sari. She was spotted hosting the Champions of the Earth Awards at New York alongside Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin in a sari from the designer’s Gemini’18 collection, and we think she looked gorgeous in it.

Advertising

The grey and gold coloured sari was teamed with a top featuring an interesting neckline detailing. For accessories, stylist Theia Tekchandaney picked a statement necklace and matching earrings. A neutral make-up palette with a gorgeous half-tied hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Dia Mirza in a sari from Payal Khandwala. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)
Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Dia Mirza at the Champions of the Earth Awards. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)
Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Dia Mirza at the event in New York. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)
Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Dia Mirza with Alec Baldwin. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)
Dia Mirza, Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza Payal Khandwala, Dia Mirza fashion, Dia Mirza updates, Dia Mirza latest pics, Dia Mirza latest news, Dia Mirza ethnic wear, Dia Mirza sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Dia Mirza accessorised her outfit with a necklace . (Source: diamirzaofficial/ Instagram)

What do you think of her latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 After Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon disappoints in this sequinned Kalmanovich dress
2 Easy tips to choose the best footwear for monsoon
3 Judgementall Hai Kya promotions: Kangana Ranaut plays with red, monochrome looks