Dia Mirza’s work-from-home outfit is what comfort dressing is all about; see pics

You do not always have to wear something exquisite to look fashionable, and Dia Mirza just proved it with her latest appearance.

The actor, who keeps giving us goals in comfort dressing, shared a series of pictures on Instagram wearing a simple Jodhpur blue khadi suit by Anavila.

What do you think of the outfit? (Source: PR Handout) What do you think of the outfit? (Source: PR Handout)

The new mom wrote, “This kurta reminds me of #CleanAir and #BlueSkies…Loved wearing this for a bunch of virtual meetings I did #ForPeopleForPlanet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

The Burdwan suit gets its name from the eponymous khadi weaving destination in West Bengal. The kurta, featuring a V-neckline with overlapping collars, three-quarter sleeves and a bucket-cut hemline, looked lovely on Dia. Overall, it seemed like a perfect work-from-home outfit.

The suit costs Rs 14,000 on the designer’s website.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia kept her look quite simple and elegant. She accessorised the outfit with just a simple golden necklace. The look was completed with kohl-lined eyes, a nude lip shade, and open hair.

Do you like the outfit?

