Thursday, April 01, 2021
Dia Mirza announces pregnancy; looks gorgeous in a printed kaftan

"Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," the Thappad actor captioned her Instagram post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2021 7:34:48 pm
dia mirza weddingThe actor announced the news on Instagram. (Photo: Dia Mirz/Instagram)

Dia Mirza, who recently got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony, took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

In a heartwarming post, she wrote: “Blessed to be…one with Mother Earth…one with the life force that is the beginning of everything…of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

The picture was clicked by her husband, and the actor was seen cradling her baby bump in a bright floral printed kaftan which was styled over a halter neck noodle strapped top. We like how she kept it simple by ditching her accessories and makeup.

READ |‘We said no to kanyadaan and bidaai’: Dia Mirza shares details of wedding ceremony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

We cannot wait for Dia Mirza to give some major maternity fashion goals!


ALSO READ |‘Love is a full-circle that we call home’: Dia Mirza on marrying Vaibhav Rekhi

Wishes from many B-Town celebrities poured in the comments section for the parents-to-be.

Congratulations, Dia and Vaibhav!

