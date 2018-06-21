Dhadak song launch: Janhvi Kapoor embodies charm and grace in a floral printed white anarkali

Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor wows in Sukriti and Aakriti anarkali. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor wows in Sukriti and Aakriti anarkali. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the air buzzing with excitement for the release of Janhvi Kapoor’s debut movie, Dhadak, one can’t help but anticipate gorgeous fashion moments from the millennial, who has already carved out a niche for herself in the Bollywood sartorial world.

The actor attended the song launch of Dhadak in Jaipur recently, and for the occasion, she picked a pretty white anarkali, with an intricate embroidery of vibrant floral patterns at the bodice and the hem. We think the outfit was breezy and catchy enough for the soaring temperatures of the Pink City and to add some glamour quotient, stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Azotiique.

With winged eyeliner, nude lips and prominent brows, the actor rounded out her look and we think the side braids she sported looked charming.

Earlier, we had seen the actor step out in another traditional avatar for Dhadak promotions, and she had looked lovely in a sunshine yellow tulle anarkali with a matching jacket from Anushree Reddy. Accessorising with silver jhumkis from Minerali Store, the actor had rounded out her look with dewy make-up and pink lips.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know in the comments below.

