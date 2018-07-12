Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s latest outfits fail to tick the right boxes

Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pose for the shutterbugs. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pose for the shutterbugs. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Janhvi Kapoor in breezy Indian wear is a common sight. The debutante who is busy with the promotions of Dhadak has been mostly seen moving around town in cool cotton, pastel suits and on most occasions, she manages to impress. But her latest appearance couldn’t manage to tick all the right boxes.

For the film’s promotion in Ahmedabad, Kapoor chose a sunset orange and yellow angrakha kurti with a waist-high slit from Manish Malhotra which she wore with a pair of distressed denims. We think the bright colours added to the charm, but what we didn’t like were the cold shoulder detail and the beige and pink floral work on her sleeves.

While her previous look from the sets of Dance Deewane show was remarkable, this one was a bit of a disappointment. We think the silver statement jhumkas was a waste with this outfit.

Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Khatter was dressed in a black shirt which had white horizontal stripes on it and a pair of rust brown pants. We wished he had put in a little more effort, the same is the case with almost all his previous outfits. It’s just too basic. Simple can be chic too!

